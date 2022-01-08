50 companies of CAPF arriving on Jan 10: Punjab CEO

Chandigarh Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said on Saturday said that with the announcement of date of assembly polls, 75 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) had been allotted to the state, with 50 of these reaching on January 10.

“As soon as these companies arrive, they will start area domination operations,” he said, adding that immediately after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, he had held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Electoral Officers (DCs-cum-DEOs) and police commissioner and SSPs, adding that directions to strictly implement the Model Code of Conduct and ensure its compliance in letter and spirit were issued.

Dr Raju also brought all ECI guidelines to the notice of the Punjab chief secretary and other higher officials. He added that a mobile app, C-vigil, had been launched and complaints registered in this app would be redressed within 100 minutes. In another IT App, Suvidha, candidates can apply for permissions for rallies etc, which would be quickly responded to, he added.

Static surveillance teams and flying squads have been operational across the state to check the any violation of model code of conduct, he said, adding that adequate arrangements were in place for the conduct of free, fair and safe electoral processes.