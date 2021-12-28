50 police teams to enforce night curfew in Gurugram

The district police on Monday formed 50 teams to keep a check on vehicular movement on various borders and for enforcement of night curfew as per directions issued by the state government on Friday.

Police said after the night curfew was imposed, many people have shifted their New Year celebrations from clubs, bars and restaurants to their homes and farmhouses. The teams will also check these establishments post 11pm, said police.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that all the 40 police stations have been directed to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas and not to allow anyone playing loud music post 11pm. “People can celebrate before 11pm, but must adhere to the guidelines. More than 200 people are not allowed in a gathering. Also, the organisers must ensure those attending a party are fully vaccinated,” he said.

More than 20 teams, each comprising five personnel, will keep a check on MG Road, Sohna Road, Old Delhi-Gurugram road, Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road where most of the pubs, bars and restaurants are located. Besides, the teams have also been deployed to keep a check on drunk driving, the officials said.

Rao said that 11 borders connecting to the national capital and four to Nuh and others to Rajasthan are being manned by the police teams. “All vehicles are being checked at the borders and prime focus is on smuggling of liquor. Anyone found carrying liquor or any other substance, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

The Haryana government on Friday had issued a ‘Mahamari Surakshit’ alert across the state, imposing restrictions on the movement of people from 11pm to 5am.

The government has put curbs on the number of people at social functions, and made double vaccination mandatory to enter public places from January 1 next year. A gathering of more than 200 people in public places and other programmes is not allowed, as per the government order.

