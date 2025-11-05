53 courses axed in two years, UP’s lone open university left reeling

Uttar Pradesh’s lone state open university, UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), is grappling with mounting challenges as 53 of its courses have been either discontinued or suspended over the past two years. UPRTOU campus at Phahamau in Prayagraj (File)

University officials, however, attribute the challenge to evolving academic trends, declining student interest and new guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This year alone, nine courses have been dropped, with officials citing both the UGC’s revised norms and reduced demand as key factors behind the cuts.

The university, which previously offered 123 programmes, has admitted students to 70 major courses for its July 2025–26 session, concedes UPRTOU vice-chancellor Prof Satyakam. University officials stated that in the first phase (2024–25), 44 courses were withdrawn due to low enrolments and the need for upgradation. The latest move, they added, aims to enhance the quality of higher education and ensure optimal use of institutional resources.

“Considering the evolving educational landscape and the changing needs of learners, our focus will now be on employment-oriented programmes that prepare students for the challenges of a new era,” Prof Satyakam said.

“Courses with very low enrolment have also been temporarily suspended so that we can concentrate on skill-based, technological and multidisciplinary programmes,” he added.

Impact of UGC guidelines

Among the newly suspended courses are BSc (Human Nutrition), MSc (Food and Nutrition) and MSc (Biochemistry). Prof Satyakam noted that the decision follows UGC directions issued in August 2025, asking all higher education institutions to discontinue offering programmes in healthcare and allied disciplines, including psychology and nutrition, through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online mode from the 2025 academic session. The restriction, based on the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021, covers subjects such as psychology, microbiology, food and nutrition science, biotechnology, and clinical nutrition and dietetics.

“No open and distance learning higher educational institution is now permitted to offer any allied or healthcare programme covered under the NCAHP Act, 2021, including psychology as a specialisation in ODL or online mode from the July–August 2025 session onwards. Any recognition already granted for such programmes stands withdrawn,” Prof. Satyakam said. As a result, UPRTOU declined admission applications from about 2,000 students seeking entry into these restricted courses, he added.

UPRTOU expanding offerings, aligning with NEP-2020

Established in 1999, UPRTOU admits students twice a year: in January and July sessions, and currently has a total of around 1.8 lakh students across the state, including 69,000 new admissions (concluded in October 2025) for the July 2025–26 session. The university, headquartered in Phaphamau, Prayagraj, operates through 12 regional centres and 1,498 study centers across the state.

For the July 2025 session, the university has introduced new programmes such as MA (Economics), MA (Yoga), MSc (Environmental Science) and MSc (Mathematics). In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it has also launched innovative courses including Kumbh Studies, Gita Philosophy and Karmakand, while a diploma in Museum Studies is scheduled to begin from January 2026, officials said. In an earlier phase (July 2021–22), the university had suspended 19 certificate, diploma, postgraduate diploma and awareness courses due to waning student interest.

Challenges for distance education

Academicians like Prof Yogeshwar Tewari, a former professor of medieval and modern history at Allahabad University, acknowledge that open and distance education institutions are facing stiff challenges.

“From growing competition with digital learning platforms to persistent student preferences for in-person learning, challenges are many. Many learners continue to value classroom settings for their opportunities for direct interaction with teachers and peers. Additionally, not all instructors are adequately trained for online pedagogy, affecting learning quality, while concerns persist about the rigor and accreditation of some online or distance degrees compared to traditional ones in the minds of students as well as employers,” he shared.

“The need for innovative approaches, such as video lectures and PDF materials, resonates strongly. Furthermore, reducing fees to enhance accessibility and fostering innovation in line with regional dynamics are also necessary,” he added.

Digital initiatives and course redesign

Prof Satyakam said UPRTOU is in talks with IGNOU to sign an MoU for hosting its programmes on the ‘Swayam Prabha’ educational platform. As part of the initiative, the university plans to produce 400 video lectures initially, with shooting to begin soon. The goal is to create 1,000 lectures by the end of the year. A studio has already been set up, he shared. Many of the university’s older courses, some designed over 15 to 20 years ago, are being comprehensively redesigned and are expected to be launched post due approvals in the next academic session, he added.