55-year-old dies after being run over by PMC garbage truck

PUNE A man was killed when a garbage truck of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ran over him near KK Market on Wednesday morning. The man died under treatment at a local hospital on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Vilas Krushnaji Kadam (55), a resident of Shankar Maharaj Vasahat in Dhankawadi. While the dumper truck driver has been identified as Kumar Rakh (26), a resident of Katraj. He was arrested and later released on bail.

“It was a garbage collection truck of the PMC. We are looking for footage of the incident to verify how he (the victim) came in contact with the truck. When we reached the accident spot, he was in a pool of blood and the vehicle had been moved aside. We took him to Sassoon, but he was declared dead within ten minutes of admission,” said police sub-inspector Vilas Baburao Gujar of Sahakarnagar police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Kiran Kadam (32), a resident of Dhankawadi and the son of the deceased man.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Sahakarnagar police station.