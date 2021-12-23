Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
59 trains cancelled as KMSC rail roko protest enters day 3

Farmers have blocked railway tracks at Jandiala in Amritsar-Jalandhar Railway Section; Tanda in Jalandhar-Pathankot Section; Tarn Taran in Amritsar-Khemkaran Section under the Ferozepur division of northern railways.
Passengers forced to wait at Amritsar railway station as the KMSC rail roko protest entered its third day on Wednesday; trains cancelled meant they were stranded. (PTI)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways cancelled 59 trains on Wednesday, with the ‘rail roko’ protest of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) entered its third day. The KMSC is seeking complete waiver of farm loans. In addition to the cancellations, 35 trains were short-terminated and 34 trains were short originated.

Farmers have blocked railway tracks at Jandiala in Amritsar-Jalandhar Railway Section; Tanda in Jalandhar-Pathankot Section; Tarn Taran in Amritsar-Khemkaran Section and Ferozpur in Bathinda-Ferozpur Railway Section.

“In view of the Kisan Agitation in Ferozpur Division of northern railways, rail passengers are requested to check the desired trains before commencement of journey. Passengers may kindly check the status at Rail Madad Helpline number 139, NTES App and enquiry.indianrail.gov.in,” the northern railways said.

The netizens and other vented out their anger at the turn on event. The twitter handle of Krunal Modi said that his parents had got stuck in Hardiwar due to a railway line being blocked near Ludhiana. “Along with them are 1400 more passengers. Kindly resume the train as soon as possible,” he pleaded on the micro blogging platform.

Meanwhile, in a modicum of relief for passengers, trains were allowed to ferry passengers till Beas on Wednesday.

“Earlier, trains coming from Delhi were allowed to ply till Jalandhar but since there was no blockage till Beas, trains on Wednesday ferried passengers till Beas,” said a senior official at Ludhiana railway station.

