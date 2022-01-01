Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 6 labourers killed, 18 hurt in road mishap in J’khand
others

6 labourers killed, 18 hurt in road mishap in J’khand

The incident occurred late in the evening when the workers, who hailed from Panki in Palamu, were returning to their village after harvesting paddy in Sihudi village in neighbouring Bihar, the official said.
Three labourers died on the spot and three others, all women, died during treatment in Bihar’s Aurangabad. (Representational image)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 10:03 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Medininagar

Six labourers, including three women, were killed and 18 others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a truck in Hariharganj in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred late in the evening when the workers, who hailed from Panki in Palamu, were returning to their village after harvesting paddy in Sihudi village in neighbouring Bihar, the official said.

Hariharganj Block Development Officer Jaiprakash Narayan, who reached the accident site, said three labourers died on the spot and three others, all women, died during treatment in Bihar’s Aurangabad.

Hariharganj police station in-charge Sudama Kumar Das said 12 labourers are being treated at the Hariharganj Community Health Centre. Six other labourers who sustained serious injuries have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

The death toll may increase, he said, adding that the accident occurred on National Highway 98.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP