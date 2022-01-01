Home / Cities / Others / 6 labourers killed, 18 hurt in road mishap in J’khand
6 labourers killed, 18 hurt in road mishap in J’khand

The incident occurred late in the evening when the workers, who hailed from Panki in Palamu, were returning to their village after harvesting paddy in Sihudi village in neighbouring Bihar, the official said.
Three labourers died on the spot and three others, all women, died during treatment in Bihar’s Aurangabad. (Representational image)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 10:03 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Medininagar

Six labourers, including three women, were killed and 18 others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a truck in Hariharganj in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Friday, an official said.

Hariharganj Block Development Officer Jaiprakash Narayan, who reached the accident site, said three labourers died on the spot and three others, all women, died during treatment in Bihar’s Aurangabad.

Hariharganj police station in-charge Sudama Kumar Das said 12 labourers are being treated at the Hariharganj Community Health Centre. Six other labourers who sustained serious injuries have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

The death toll may increase, he said, adding that the accident occurred on National Highway 98.

