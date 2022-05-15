60-year-old held for raping minor in Lakhimpur Kheri district

A 60-year-old man has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl, on Saturday, under the Singahi police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The incident came to the fore on Sunday when the mother of the victim approached a local police station and lodged a complaint alleging a rape attempt with her minor daughter by her neighbour.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times that “the accused identified as Fida Ali has been arrested and sent to jail.”

ASP Singh said, “In her complaint, the mother has accused the man of touching the child’s private parts, which tantamounts to rape under the recent amendments in the IPC.”

He said, “In view of this, a first information report under section 376 of the IPC and section 5(M)/6 of the POCSO act has been lodged against the accused while the victim had been sent for a medical examination.”

The mother in her complaint to the police said that on Saturday, the victim had gone to play at the house of the accused as she usually does, however, she returned home weeping but could not tell anything.

Concerned with her weeping, the mother examined her body and detected scratch marks on her private parts, following which she approached the police on Sunday. - DEOKANT PANDEY