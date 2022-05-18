65-year-old man killed in tiger attack near KWS in UP

A 65-year-old man was killed by a tiger that had strayed from the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) located on the Indo-Nepal border into Berdiya village under Sujauli PS area in Bahraich on Wednesday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giving this information, divisional forest officer (DFO) KWS Akash Deep Badhawan said that Deshraj, a resident of Berdiya village, was grazing his cattle near Katiyara beat when a tiger that had strayed from the sanctuary attacked and killed him.

On getting the information, range officer (RO) Ram Kumar, SHO Murtoha Kotwali, police and forest employees rushed to the spot and recovered the dead body. Ram Kumar said the body had been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. Kumar said financial assistance of ₹10,000 had been provided to the family of the victim through the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

DFO, Akash Deep said villagers in the area have been cautioned to remain vigilant and not venture out alone. Besides, forest employees have been put on a high alert, and patrolling had been increased in the area. He said compensation of ₹5 lakh would be provided to the family of the deceased as per the rules of the forest department.-

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}