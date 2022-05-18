65-year-old man killed in tiger attack near KWS in UP
A 65-year-old man was killed by a tiger that had strayed from the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) located on the Indo-Nepal border into Berdiya village under Sujauli PS area in Bahraich on Wednesday morning.
Giving this information, divisional forest officer (DFO) KWS Akash Deep Badhawan said that Deshraj, a resident of Berdiya village, was grazing his cattle near Katiyara beat when a tiger that had strayed from the sanctuary attacked and killed him.
On getting the information, range officer (RO) Ram Kumar, SHO Murtoha Kotwali, police and forest employees rushed to the spot and recovered the dead body. Ram Kumar said the body had been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. Kumar said financial assistance of ₹10,000 had been provided to the family of the victim through the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
DFO, Akash Deep said villagers in the area have been cautioned to remain vigilant and not venture out alone. Besides, forest employees have been put on a high alert, and patrolling had been increased in the area. He said compensation of ₹5 lakh would be provided to the family of the deceased as per the rules of the forest department.-
-
HC verdict today on Delhi doorstep ration delivery scheme
New Delhi: The Delhi high court will pronounce on Thursday its judgment on a petition by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, an organisation of the fixed price shop (FPS) owners in Delhi, that challenged the doorstep ration delivery scheme of the state government. The plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh demanded that the doorstep ration delivery scheme should be declared ultra vires (beyond one's legal power or authority).
-
Maratha groups seek inclusion in OBC category
Mumbai: After the Supreme Court last year struck down reservation in education and jobs to the Maratha community, certain groups have approached the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes seeking that they be included in the Other Backward Class category. Vinayak Mete, who is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a member of the legislative council confirmed that he had made the application to the Commission.
-
Delhi: 3 held, minor detained for kidnap and gang-rape of 13 year old girl
A 13-year-old girl, who went missing on April 24, was allegedly repeatedly raped and sexually abused over the course of several days at multiple locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh before being rescued on May 2, police said on Wednesday, after arresting three persons and detaining a minor in connection with the case.
-
Delhi weather: Isolated rain in parts, temperature slide further
New Delhi: Continuing its downward slide, mercury dipped by one-three degrees in most parts of the Capital on Wednesday, owing to partially cloudy skies and easterly winds during the day. The easterly winds are expected to transition to dry westerly winds by Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting a rise in mercury to 42-44C on Thursday and 43-45C on Friday. However, rain is expected to hit Delhi on Saturday, providing some relief once again.
-
‘Spurt in crime’: Dr Navjot Kaur wants Kunwar Vijay as state home minister
Alleging that law and order situation was deteriorating in the state, former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Wednesday said the Bhagwant Mann government should appoint former inspector general of police, Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who is now an AAP MLA from the Amritsar North constituency, as the state home minister. An case was registered on his intervention, claimed, Kunwar Vijay.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics