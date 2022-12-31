Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
7 mobiles recovered from Ludhiana Central jail

others
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:15 AM IST

Seven mobile phones were recovered during a surprise checking in Ludhiana Central jail. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana Central Jail authorities recovered a total of seven mobile phones during a surprise check on Friday.

Assistant superintendent Kashmir Lal, Central Jail Ludhiana, said as many as seven mobile phones were lying abandoned at Barrack number 8.

A case has been registered under Section 52-A of the Prison Act at the Division Number 7 police station.

