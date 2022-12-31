7 mobiles recovered from Ludhiana Central jail

Ludhiana Central Jail authorities recovered a total of seven mobile phones during a surprise check on Friday.

Assistant superintendent Kashmir Lal, Central Jail Ludhiana, said as many as seven mobile phones were lying abandoned at Barrack number 8.

A case has been registered under Section 52-A of the Prison Act at the Division Number 7 police station.