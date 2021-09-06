73,752 FYJC seats vacant in Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PUNE After the completion of the second round of admission to Class 11 (first year junior college - FYJC), an overall total of 73,752 seats have remained vacant in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:44 PM IST
In the second round, of a total of 84,455 students registered for the online centralised admission process, 38,973 students gained admission.

Now, the third regular round for admissions begins and students who have not yet registered can register for admission.

In this second regular round, a total of 63,805 seats were available, for which 35,694 students were eligible. Of this, 15,967 students were allotted a college. Of the 15,967 allotted students, 6,005 students were given the college of their first preference, 3,231 students were given the college of their second preference and 1,988 students were given the college of their third preference.

Meanwhile, the detailed schedule of the regular round round 3 for the Pune region was declared on Monday by the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune.

A vacancy list will be displayed by colleges and the allotment list of round 3 will be declared on September 6 at 10 pm.

As per the new schedule of round 3, from September 7 new submissions and updating of part 2 of the forms will begin.

On September 9 till 8 pm, the application form (Part-1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (Part-2) for round 3 will be available online.

On September 4, the junior college allotment list for round 3 will be displayed online.

Accordingly, a display of cut-offs will be sent to students by SMS.

“Then from September 13 at 10 am to September 15, 6 pm, students need to confirm their admission in the allotted colleges. Admission confirmation, rejection or cancellation needs to be done with the student login,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of the secondary and higher secondary education department.

“New student registration will continue for the next round. For such students who have confirmed their admission through the centralised admission round or through any quota admissions, the admission process is complete. Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender the vacant minority and in-house quota seats after round 3. Schedule for further admission rounds will be declared thereafter,” he added.

