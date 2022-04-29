Home / Cities / Others / 75% of IIIT-A’s MBA students placed
others

75% of IIIT-A’s MBA students placed

The Department of Management Studies of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIT-A) has recorded around 75% placement of its MBA final semester students this year with the highest package of 35 lakh per annum
75% of IIIT-A’s MBA students placed
75% of IIIT-A’s MBA students placed
Published on Apr 29, 2022 09:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Department of Management Studies of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIT-A) has recorded around 75% placement of its MBA final semester students this year with the highest package of 35 lakh per annum.

Final year students of MBA course have been granted offers by many industry giants such as Edelweiss, Jio, Airtel, Impact Guru, Rutakshi Technologies Private Limited (Runo), BPO+, Newzen Infotech, Ernst & Young, among others, informed IIIT-A officials.

Shailendra Kumar, head of the department said on Friday, the department has been providing industry-focused education in the area of management and information technology since 2004.

He said, first-year MBA students have also gained remarkable success in getting offers for paid summer internships. First-year students got 100 percent paid internships this year. They have gained opportunities from various national and multinational organisations like Finoability, Edgistify, Statxo, Ernst & Young, and Outlook, etc for internships.

Shailendra further said, the placement team is presently in touch with firms like Infosys, Deloitte, Tata among others for placements. They are in the last stage of discussions related to their placement drive in the department and hope we will achieve 100 percent placement this year, he added.

He congratulated all the MBA students who have bagged jobs along with Saurabh Mishra, placement coordinator of management department and Vineet Tiwari, training and placement officer (TPO) of the institute for the impressive placements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • HS Phoolka called for evolving an issue-based strategy to fight together for common issues concerning Sikhs. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Phoolka: Don’t boycott Badals, fight together on Panthic issues

    Senior advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana's Dakha HS Phoolka on Friday released a video message, calling Punjab-based Panthic and splinter Akali groups to “refrain from boycotting” Badals and “fight together for common issues” to avert any losses to the Sikh community.

  • The team arrested four fraudsters, three from Mumbai and one from Delhi on April 28 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.87 cr in cash was recovered from them (Pic for representation)

    Four fraudsters held for duping man of 2 cr

    The Varanasi Commissionerate police nabbed four members of a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped a person of around 2 crore, said police. Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said the accused identified as Pankaj Bharadwaj, Tarun Gautam, Rohan and Sachin Sharma were arrested on Thursday and 1 crore 87 lakh has been recovered from them. He said, investigation revealed that the gang does not have any permanent base.

  • Following the rise in Covid cases, the state government had made it mandatory for students, teachers and staff of all schools of NCR region and Lucknow to wear masks and take all precautionary measures to contain the spread of infection. (Pic for representation)

    2 more students test positive in Lucknow

    LUCKNOW The Millennium School in South City will remain closed till May 1 and reopen on May 2 for offline students after thorough sanitisation of the campus, as two students (siblings) tested positive for Covid on Friday. This is the third school in Lucknow where students tested positive for the virus. Earlier, two students of La Martiniere Girls' College and one each from DPS (Indira Nagar) and Cathedral Senior Secondary School had tested positive.

  • MLA Gurpreet Gogi during ‘Sangat Darshan’ at Ludhiana Improvement Trust office on Friday. (Harvinder Singh/Hindustan Times)

    Ludhiana: ‘Harassed’ residents slam LIT officials over delay in registry of plots, allotments

    Residents 'forced' to make multiple trips to the Ludhiana Improvement Trust office for getting their works done, including registry of plots and allotments, slammed the authorities during the 'Sangat Darshan' event organised by MLA Gurpreet Gogi to hear their grievances in Feroze Gandhi market on Friday. In a few cases, residents alleged that the authorities have failed to approve their files even after completion of all formalities.

  • (Pic for representation)

    Khevrajpur murders: Police expedite probe, suspect role of vagabond communities

    The Prayagraj police have questioned around 200 people in connection with murders of five members of a family in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai, but culprits are still to be identified and nabbed. On Thursday night, police teams under SSP Ajay Kumar carried out checking at Phaphamau Railway Station and rounded up some suspects for questioning. SSP Ajay Kumar said police suspects the members of vagabond criminal gangs may be involved in the murders.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out