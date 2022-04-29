75% of IIIT-A’s MBA students placed
The Department of Management Studies of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIT-A) has recorded around 75% placement of its MBA final semester students this year with the highest package of ₹35 lakh per annum.
Final year students of MBA course have been granted offers by many industry giants such as Edelweiss, Jio, Airtel, Impact Guru, Rutakshi Technologies Private Limited (Runo), BPO+, Newzen Infotech, Ernst & Young, among others, informed IIIT-A officials.
Shailendra Kumar, head of the department said on Friday, the department has been providing industry-focused education in the area of management and information technology since 2004.
He said, first-year MBA students have also gained remarkable success in getting offers for paid summer internships. First-year students got 100 percent paid internships this year. They have gained opportunities from various national and multinational organisations like Finoability, Edgistify, Statxo, Ernst & Young, and Outlook, etc for internships.
Shailendra further said, the placement team is presently in touch with firms like Infosys, Deloitte, Tata among others for placements. They are in the last stage of discussions related to their placement drive in the department and hope we will achieve 100 percent placement this year, he added.
He congratulated all the MBA students who have bagged jobs along with Saurabh Mishra, placement coordinator of management department and Vineet Tiwari, training and placement officer (TPO) of the institute for the impressive placements.
-
Phoolka: Don’t boycott Badals, fight together on Panthic issues
Senior advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana's Dakha HS Phoolka on Friday released a video message, calling Punjab-based Panthic and splinter Akali groups to “refrain from boycotting” Badals and “fight together for common issues” to avert any losses to the Sikh community.
-
Four fraudsters held for duping man of ₹2 cr
The Varanasi Commissionerate police nabbed four members of a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped a person of around ₹2 crore, said police. Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said the accused identified as Pankaj Bharadwaj, Tarun Gautam, Rohan and Sachin Sharma were arrested on Thursday and ₹1 crore 87 lakh has been recovered from them. He said, investigation revealed that the gang does not have any permanent base.
-
2 more students test positive in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Millennium School in South City will remain closed till May 1 and reopen on May 2 for offline students after thorough sanitisation of the campus, as two students (siblings) tested positive for Covid on Friday. This is the third school in Lucknow where students tested positive for the virus. Earlier, two students of La Martiniere Girls' College and one each from DPS (Indira Nagar) and Cathedral Senior Secondary School had tested positive.
-
Ludhiana: ‘Harassed’ residents slam LIT officials over delay in registry of plots, allotments
Residents 'forced' to make multiple trips to the Ludhiana Improvement Trust office for getting their works done, including registry of plots and allotments, slammed the authorities during the 'Sangat Darshan' event organised by MLA Gurpreet Gogi to hear their grievances in Feroze Gandhi market on Friday. In a few cases, residents alleged that the authorities have failed to approve their files even after completion of all formalities.
-
Khevrajpur murders: Police expedite probe, suspect role of vagabond communities
The Prayagraj police have questioned around 200 people in connection with murders of five members of a family in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai, but culprits are still to be identified and nabbed. On Thursday night, police teams under SSP Ajay Kumar carried out checking at Phaphamau Railway Station and rounded up some suspects for questioning. SSP Ajay Kumar said police suspects the members of vagabond criminal gangs may be involved in the murders.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics