75% of IIIT-A’s MBA students placed

The Department of Management Studies of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIT-A) has recorded around 75% placement of its MBA final semester students this year with the highest package of ₹35 lakh per annum.

Final year students of MBA course have been granted offers by many industry giants such as Edelweiss, Jio, Airtel, Impact Guru, Rutakshi Technologies Private Limited (Runo), BPO+, Newzen Infotech, Ernst & Young, among others, informed IIIT-A officials.

Shailendra Kumar, head of the department said on Friday, the department has been providing industry-focused education in the area of management and information technology since 2004.

He said, first-year MBA students have also gained remarkable success in getting offers for paid summer internships. First-year students got 100 percent paid internships this year. They have gained opportunities from various national and multinational organisations like Finoability, Edgistify, Statxo, Ernst & Young, and Outlook, etc for internships.

Shailendra further said, the placement team is presently in touch with firms like Infosys, Deloitte, Tata among others for placements. They are in the last stage of discussions related to their placement drive in the department and hope we will achieve 100 percent placement this year, he added.

He congratulated all the MBA students who have bagged jobs along with Saurabh Mishra, placement coordinator of management department and Vineet Tiwari, training and placement officer (TPO) of the institute for the impressive placements.