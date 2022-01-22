Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
7,792 new Covid cases in Punjab; positivity rate at 18%

Punjab’s positivity rate remained 17.95% on Friday, with SAS Nagar registering the maximum positivity rate of 47.28% with 1,313 fresh cases.
With 7,792 new Covid cases, the total number of persons infected has touched over 7 lakh; the recoveries are at about 6.3 lakh persons. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab on Friday registered 7,792 fresh cases of Covid-19 with 28 patients succumbing to the virus over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate of the state also remained 17.95% on Friday, with SAS Nagar registering the maximum positivity rate of 47.28% with 1,313 fresh cases.

Ludhiana reported 1,265 fresh cases followed by 737 in Jalandhar, 573 in Hoshiarpur, 511 in Batala , 487 in Amritsar, 381 in Patiala and 257 in Ropar. A maximum of five death were registered in Ludhiana, followed by four in Amritsar and three in Gurdaspur.

With 6,882 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 6,35,126, the bulletin said. To date, 16,913 persons have lost their lives due to the virus. with 7 lakh persons found positive, with the number of active cases in the state reaching 48,183. The state administered 2,93,952 doses of the vaccine.

