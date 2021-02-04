IND USA
8 arrested in Hyderabad for cheating shopkeepers using spoof PayTm app

The youngsters learned about the app through online videos and downloaded the app via the Google play store.
ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:00 AM IST

The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday apprehended eight people in four separate cases for cheating shopkeepers with a fake Paytm mobile application.

As per Hyderabad City Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, the accused had downloaded an app called 'Paytm spoof'.

"They would enter stores, shop for some items, and request that the bill is paid via Paytm. The app would show that the amount has been paid on the spoof app. The accused would then leave with the 'purchased' items," Kumar said.

He further added that the cashier would later learn that the payment is not done and that he was cheated.

The youngsters learned about the app through online videos and downloaded the app via the Google play store.

"Some of the apps have been deleted but some continue to be available on the Play store. The public and shopkeepers are requested to stay alert about such fake apps. They should report such instances immediately to the concerned police authorities," the Police Commissioner added.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Mustafa Hussain Muzakir, Syed Aamir Hassan, Syed Iliyas, Syed Wajeed Ali, Hafeez Rana, Mohd Salman, Mohd Abdul Shahed and Mohd.Yousuf.

