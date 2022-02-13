Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 8 held for attacking family, setting 4 on fire in Darbhanga
others

8 held for attacking family, setting 4 on fire in Darbhanga

DARBHANGA: Eight people were arrested on Sunday while five others have been identified for their alleged involvement in trying to bulldoze a property and attacking a family on Thursday in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, in which four members suffered burn injuries, police said
Eight people were arrested on Sunday while five others have been identified for their alleged involvement in trying to bulldoze a property and attacking a family on Thursday in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, police said. (Picture for representation)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 10:32 PM IST
ByBishnu K Jha

DARBHANGA: Eight people were arrested on Sunday while five others have been identified for their alleged involvement in trying to bulldoze a property and attacking a family on Thursday in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, in which four members suffered burn injuries, police said.

According to Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashok Kumar Prasad, eight people have been arrested out of 13 people identified so far with the help of CCTV footage and on the basis of the first information report (FIR) lodged by a member of the family Nikki Jha at the Town police station on February 11.

“The prime accused, Shiv Kumar Jha, is still at large and police are trying to track him and the others. Prima facie, it appears that Town police handled the complaint filed by the family members against the accused in a lackadaisical manner. Police will probe the matter and action will be taken accordingly,” the SSP said.

According to police, two members of the family, identified as Sanjay Jha(31) and Pinki( 36) are still battling for their lives at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) with more than 80% burn injuries. “Pinki lost her child in the womb following the incident,” police said.

RELATED STORIES

A case under several sections of the Indian penal Code (IPC) was lodged on Friday following the incident against the prime accused and 40 others, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP