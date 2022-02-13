8 held for attacking family, setting 4 on fire in Darbhanga

DARBHANGA: Eight people were arrested on Sunday while five others have been identified for their alleged involvement in trying to bulldoze a property and attacking a family on Thursday in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, in which four members suffered burn injuries, police said.

According to Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashok Kumar Prasad, eight people have been arrested out of 13 people identified so far with the help of CCTV footage and on the basis of the first information report (FIR) lodged by a member of the family Nikki Jha at the Town police station on February 11.

“The prime accused, Shiv Kumar Jha, is still at large and police are trying to track him and the others. Prima facie, it appears that Town police handled the complaint filed by the family members against the accused in a lackadaisical manner. Police will probe the matter and action will be taken accordingly,” the SSP said.

According to police, two members of the family, identified as Sanjay Jha(31) and Pinki( 36) are still battling for their lives at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) with more than 80% burn injuries. “Pinki lost her child in the womb following the incident,” police said.

A case under several sections of the Indian penal Code (IPC) was lodged on Friday following the incident against the prime accused and 40 others, police said.