A close friend to Mahendra Tikait, farmer leader Ghulam Mohammad dies of heart attack
MEERUT Ghulam Mohammad Jaula, 87, one of the most trusted friends and closest aides of late farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) founder Mahendra Singh Tikait, died of a heart attack at his village Jaula in district Muzaffarnagar on Monday.
Jaula worked for Hindu-Muslim unity throughout his life and started the tradition of raising ‘Har Har Mahadev and Allah Hu Akbar’ slogans from the dais in BKU rallies and meetings.
Jaula came in contact with Mahendra Singh Tikait in 1987 and soon became his most trusted lieutenant and coordinated all the BKU rallies, meetings and movements till the death of MS Tikait in May 2011. A year later, he parted ways from BKU and formed his own organisation ‘Kisan Majdoor Manch’.
BKU’s Muzaffarnagar district president Yogesh Sharma said that Jaula suffered a heart attack on Monday while reading newspapers. “Split in BKU perhaps hurt him deeply,” Sharma added.
A day before, on May 15, Jaula had visited BKU’s headquarters in Sisauli and paid tribute to Mahendra Singh Tikait on his death anniversary. “He never missed paying tribute to Baba Tikait,” said Sharma, who added that a huge crowd turned up for the last rites of Jaula.
BKU chief Naresh Tikait also attended the last rites.
Communal riots of Muzaffarnagar in September 2013 had hurt Jaula deeply. Speaking to HT, a day before his death, he had said, “It was Muslims and Jats, who initially gave strength to the movements of BKU. But their bond was broken in the communal riots.”
Leaving his differences aside, Jaula had attended the Mahapanchayat convened in Muzaffarnagar after Rajesh Tikait broke into tears at the Ghazipur border. He called his clansmen to join hands with their Hindu brothers in the fight for the rights of the farmers.
He was also present on the dais of Mahapanchayat held in Muzaffarnagar on September 5, last year, during the farmer’s movement where Rakesh Tikait raised the slogan of ‘Har Har Mahadev and Allah Hu Akbar’.
Jaula remained the champion of Hindu-Muslim unity throughout his life and worked for the welfare of farmers and labourers.
