A selfless act: Student leaves exam to reach injured family to hospital

An MBA student going to take his exams instead helped a family injured in a road mishap, in Secundrabad area of district Bulandshahr, on Wednesday.

Anuj Choudhary is pursuing his second year MBA studies from VSM College of Dadri in Noida. He had his economics paper on Wednesday for which he had left the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He spotted an accident on Khurja road in which a couple and their two children were injured and they were crying for help. Few passers-by were making videos instead of helping them.

Anuj stopped his motorcycle and took injured Noor Mohammad, 34, his wife Farzana, 30, their daughter Areeba, 8 and son, Ayaan, 5, to the district hospital of Secundrabad. Doctors declared Farzana brought dead.

Anuj’s economics paper was to begin at 11 am but he decided to dedicate his time to taking the injured to hospital and ensuring that they got medical attention.

Noor Mohammad’s wife, Farzana, was under treatment in a Delhi hospital and they were going to Delhi when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorbike from behind and drove away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being asked about his exam, Anuj said the exam could be given later but more important was to save the lives of the injured. He expressed grief over the death of Farzana and believed that she could have been saved if she could have got to a hospital earlier.