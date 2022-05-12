A selfless act: Student leaves exam to reach injured family to hospital
An MBA student going to take his exams instead helped a family injured in a road mishap, in Secundrabad area of district Bulandshahr, on Wednesday.
Anuj Choudhary is pursuing his second year MBA studies from VSM College of Dadri in Noida. He had his economics paper on Wednesday for which he had left the house.
He spotted an accident on Khurja road in which a couple and their two children were injured and they were crying for help. Few passers-by were making videos instead of helping them.
Anuj stopped his motorcycle and took injured Noor Mohammad, 34, his wife Farzana, 30, their daughter Areeba, 8 and son, Ayaan, 5, to the district hospital of Secundrabad. Doctors declared Farzana brought dead.
Anuj’s economics paper was to begin at 11 am but he decided to dedicate his time to taking the injured to hospital and ensuring that they got medical attention.
Noor Mohammad’s wife, Farzana, was under treatment in a Delhi hospital and they were going to Delhi when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorbike from behind and drove away.
On being asked about his exam, Anuj said the exam could be given later but more important was to save the lives of the injured. He expressed grief over the death of Farzana and believed that she could have been saved if she could have got to a hospital earlier.
Mega Covid vaccination camp on May 13 in Ludhiana’s 339 schools
The health department is all set to conduct a mega vaccination drive in 339 schools in the district on May 13. Giving further information, Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that 131 vaccination sites are set up in urban areas of Ludhiana. One vaccination site is in Khanna, eight sites are in Jagraon, three in Samrala, four in Raikot, 26 in Kumkalan. Five more people tested Covid positive in Ludhiana on Thursday, taking the district's case count to 1,09,898.
Chintan Shivir: Cong says ready to work on shortcomings, will transform itself
The party said it would introspect in the next three days to embark on a new direction by confronting various challenges and pave the way for the country's bright future.
Trials for Covovax booster dose begin at 4 locations in Pune
PUNE Trials for the booster dose of Covovax vaccine to be administered to adults have started at eight locations across India, including four in Pune district, on Thursday. The trials were undertaken at KEM hospital's Manchar research centre and three other locations in Pune. According to doctors from the hospital, around 370 participants are participating in the trials nationally. Besides KEM, trials are also underway at Nobel hospital in Pune.
Chinese manjha claims 4th life in 2 years in Meerut district
Chinese manjha (thread used for flying kites) claimed yet another life on Wednesday in the district. The accident took place near Ramtal Vatika in the Cantt area. A young security guard in a school, Gaurav Rajput, 26 was a resident of village Pooth. Despite the ban imposed on the sale of Chinese manjha by the Allahabad High Court, it is available in the market and being used by kite-flyers. Chinese manjha is no different than the manjha produced locally.
4 CBI officers arrested, dismissed for staging raid on firm to extort money
In the swiftest action against erring personnel, the CBI has dismissed its four officers under a stringent constitutional provision and arrested them after they were allegedly found involved in staging a raid on a company in Chandigarh to extort money, officials said Thursday. They also claimed to have information regarding it. The dismissed officers were working in anti-corruption units, economic offence wing and Interpol protocol division of the CBI.
