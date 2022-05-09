AAI’s CSI report: Prayagraj bags 18th position in domestic airports rankings
Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli has bagged 18th place among all the airports in the country which handle domestic flights in the latest Airport Authority of India (AAI) report. In the last report, published once every six months, this airport was ranked 46th, informed AAI officials.
The jump in the ranking for Prayagraj airport is because of the improvement in every sphere, including better air connectivity to many cities and states, better passenger facilities and continuous increase in flight operations among others, officials claimed.
The airport is the third-best in the state in terms of handling air traffic and passenger travel, after Lucknow and Varanasi airports.
AAI releases a customer satisfaction index (CSI) report every six months. Last year, passengers were surveyed in 68 airports in the country serving domestic flights. Feedback was taken as to how the facilities are at these airports.
While 30 points are kept for the feedback, the most scoring points were the operation of flights, the behaviour of the staff etc. Apart from this, a survey was done in the airport regarding parking facility, baggage, trolley, waiting hall, time-saving and security. Based on the feedback taken from July to December 2021, Prayagraj airport jumped from 46th to 18th rank.
Besides Prayagraj airport, other airports in the state have also performed quite well. Varanasi Airport has bagged 8th rank, Gorakhpur 26th rank, Agra 35th and Kanpur 50th rank. Trichy Airport of Tamil Nadu was judged number 1 among the airports handling domestic flights.
Four of a family injured in acid attack in UP’s Agra
Four members of a family, including two women, were injured in an acid attack on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Kolhai locality within limits of Shahganj police station in Agra city, police said. A case has been registered against a man living in the neighbourhood and the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Patna HC strength set to rise as SC collegium suggests 7 names to Centre
The Patna high court is set to get seven new judges to further improve its working strength and the Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names to the Centre, said an official familiar with the matter. In its meeting on May 4, the SC collegium had recommended the names of Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha.
'Namastey NFT': Bengaluru to host India’s mega metaverse summit
Bengaluru to host India's mega metaverse summit, 'NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022,' from 14 to 15th May 2022 at BangaloreInternational Exhibition Centre. It is reported that, at the event, developer participation will be represented by 'Decentology'(the Title and Diamond sponsor). TryCrypto and NftyDreams have sponsored the entire summit. A Hackathon also will be held as part of the event, in which developers can compete for prizes.
Court reserves order on Deshmukh’s plea for treatment at private hospital
Mumbai A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court on Monday reserved orders on the plea filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for permission to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment. He claimed he also had heart-related ailments. Deshmukh's lawyer Aniket Nikam argued that Deshmukh is in acute pain and he needs to undergo the surgery. Further, he argued that it is his fundamental right.
Will continue running bulldozers tomorrow, says south Delhi municipal body
The SDMC has reportedly formed a 10-day action plan for the demolition drive in several areas of Delhi, with municipality central zone's standing committee, Rajpal saying that it will do its work and “encroachments will be removed wherever they are”.
