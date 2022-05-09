AAI’s CSI report: Prayagraj bags 18th position in domestic airports rankings

Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli has bagged 18th place among all the airports in the country which handle domestic flights in the latest Airport Authority of India (AAI) report. In the last report, published once every six months, this airport was ranked 46th, informed AAI officials.

The jump in the ranking for Prayagraj airport is because of the improvement in every sphere, including better air connectivity to many cities and states, better passenger facilities and continuous increase in flight operations among others, officials claimed.

The airport is the third-best in the state in terms of handling air traffic and passenger travel, after Lucknow and Varanasi airports.

AAI releases a customer satisfaction index (CSI) report every six months. Last year, passengers were surveyed in 68 airports in the country serving domestic flights. Feedback was taken as to how the facilities are at these airports.

While 30 points are kept for the feedback, the most scoring points were the operation of flights, the behaviour of the staff etc. Apart from this, a survey was done in the airport regarding parking facility, baggage, trolley, waiting hall, time-saving and security. Based on the feedback taken from July to December 2021, Prayagraj airport jumped from 46th to 18th rank.

Besides Prayagraj airport, other airports in the state have also performed quite well. Varanasi Airport has bagged 8th rank, Gorakhpur 26th rank, Agra 35th and Kanpur 50th rank. Trichy Airport of Tamil Nadu was judged number 1 among the airports handling domestic flights.