AAP Chhattisgarh president, five others resign from party

Komal Hupendi, president of Aam Aadmi Party’s Chhattisgarh unit, along with five other state office bearers, resigned on Tuesday following the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded assembly elections late last year. Representational image.

Hupendi, however, denied the reports of him joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling the reports baseless.

After leaving his government job in 2016, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party and rose to the ranks of state president. However, he decided to resign after suffering a crushing defeat in the 2023 assembly elections and witnessing a huge decline in the party’s vote share in Chhattisgarh.

The party’s state vice-president Prakash Miri and two general secretaries are the other who resigned from AAP.

Hupendi’s exit may prove to be a major setback for the AAP as the party has been trying hard to find a foothold in central India.

In 2018, the AAP had contested 85 assembly seats out of the total 90 in Chhattisgarh but failed to open its account. In 2023, the party contested 55 seats and was again unable to open its account.

Hupendi blamed senior party leaders for not keeping him in the loop while distributing party tickets in 2023 and taking many decisions without discussing with him and other office bearers.

“I left my government job and joined AAP because I thought the party was clear and different, but things were not as expected. The party ignored me and decided that they would contest only 55 seats... We wanted to fight for all 90 seats... I wanted to talk to the higher-ups, but they never responded. Fed up with all this, I submitted the resignation along with others,” he said.

When asked about the rumors of him joining the BJP, Hupendi said “It is merely a rumor... I am still thinking about my next political step, but this is definite that I will work for my people.”

Commenting on the mass resignations, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Shukla said the aim is to fight the authoritarianism of the present government and those who are with AAP are welcome.

“We, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, are fighting against authoritarianism and it is a long battle. People come and go... We wish them (those who left) a better future,” Shukla said.