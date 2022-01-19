AAP names Amit Palekar as chief ministerial candidate in Goa

PANAJI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday named Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial candidate in Goa ahead of the election scheduled in the state next month. Palekar emerged as the front runner to be the party’s face after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced they would choose the candidate from the Bhandari Samaj, which comes under the Other Backward Class category.

Kejriwal said Palekar’s heart beats for Goa. “We said we will give a Goa chief ministerial face whose heart beats for Goa and who is willing to give his life for Goa. One who can take everyone along in Goa... And most importantly he should be an honest man. That man is Amit Palekar,” Kejriwal said.

The announcement came a day after Kejriwal named Bhagwant Mann, 48, as the party’s chief ministerial face for the assembly elections in Punjab.

A lawyer, Palekar joined the AAP in October last year. He has no prior experience in electoral politics. Palekar has handled several prominent cases including that of former minister Francisco Pacheco when he was on the run following the death of his friend Nadia Joelle Torrado, who died by suicide in 2010.

More recently Palekar represented one of the parties arguing for better Covid-19 facilities during the peak of the Covid-19 wave in Goa in May last year.

“You have seen the dirty politics of the last five years. In the last two months, you have seen it fall to such a level that the Goans have begun to feel ashamed. We have entered politics to change this and are asking for one chance to bring a change,” Palekar said.

He said he became a lawyer because his father did not have the money to pay a bribe when he qualified for a government job. “And I decided that one day I will fight against this injustice. I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal for this opportunity,” Palekar said.

He accused other parties of having sold Goa. “Check their balance sheets. They have only done corruption. People want clean governance; corruption-free governance. ...Do we choose the same corrupt people who have been running the government or do we want new clean faces that can take Goa forward,” Palekar said.

AAP and Trinamool Congress have been seeking to make inroads into the state, where the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the last assembly elections but the Bharatiya Janata Party managed to form the government in 2017.