AAP to begin membership drive in Tripura

AGARTALA: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) is set to begin their one month-long membership drive in Tripura ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, party leaders said on Wednesday.

“Our party wants to make Tripura free from violence and corruption. Many have already joined us. Our membership drive in different parts of the state will begin soon,” said Rajesh Sharma, Northeast in charge of AAP, told the reporters in Agartala on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) combine has been in power in the state since 2018.

The AAP’s northeast poll in-charge Manish Kaushik said that AAP would focus on solving civic problems related to health and drinking water and the overall development.

“Our focus is to gain public support and if we get their support, our party can prepare for the coming elections,” he said.