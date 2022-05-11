AAP to begin membership drive in Tripura
AGARTALA: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) is set to begin their one month-long membership drive in Tripura ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, party leaders said on Wednesday.
“Our party wants to make Tripura free from violence and corruption. Many have already joined us. Our membership drive in different parts of the state will begin soon,” said Rajesh Sharma, Northeast in charge of AAP, told the reporters in Agartala on Wednesday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) combine has been in power in the state since 2018.
The AAP’s northeast poll in-charge Manish Kaushik said that AAP would focus on solving civic problems related to health and drinking water and the overall development.
“Our focus is to gain public support and if we get their support, our party can prepare for the coming elections,” he said.
-
Maharashtra govt dereserves sports land for approach road to Lohegaon airport
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday okayed to dereserve the land, located near Lohegaon airport and earmarked for sports ground, and allowed Pune Municipal Corporation to build an approach road to the airport. According to a civic official, PMC had forwarded the proposal to the state urban development department as the approach road was necessary post approval of extention of Lohegaon airport.
-
AIDWA sisters out to spread message of peace and love
A peace walk in the form of a 'Sadbhavna Abhiyan' was organised by the All India Democratic Women's Committee, Lucknow, on Wednesday. The walk started from Kanchanpur Matiyari in the Chinhat area of Lucknow to the local market in Chinhat Matiyari. Under this campaign, the sisters of AIDWA, with the banner of 'Nafarat ke khilaf hum Sab (We're against Hate)', walked the market with slogans of brotherhood and peace.
-
11-year-old boy found confined to house with 20 dogs; parents booked by Pune police
PUNE The parents of a 11-year-old boy have been booked for keeping their ward confined to the four walls of house with more than 20 dogs. The case was lodged on Wednesday. The victim was freed from captivity with the help of an NGO and an FIR was lodged against his parents under the under the Juvenile Justice (Care And Protection Of Children) Act, 2000.
-
PMC to hire contract workers for road cleaning project
The Pune Municipal Corporation has floated a tender to outsource the work of road sweeping and cleaning. Republican Party of India leader Siddharth Dhende said, “PMC has been giving this project to outside hands since last few years. Along with PMC staff, private workers are hired and monitored by civic officials.”
-
Ludhiana | Laptop of assistant professor stolen from PAU
A laptop belonging to an assistant professor has been stolen from Complainant, Harpreet Singh from the department of fruit science's office within the premises of Punjab Agricultural University. The investigating officer, Sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, said there was no CCTV camera in the corridor as well as in the building of complainant's office, due to which, the accused is untraceable yet. A case under Section 380 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused.
