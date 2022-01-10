Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Act on AAP leaders' claim on sale of election tickets: SAD to EC
Act on AAP leaders’ claim on sale of election tickets: SAD to EC

The SAD added that these allegations were made by AAP’s leaders themselves; Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema has rubbished these allegations.
SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said that the EC must take note of AAP senior leaders’ statement on sale of poll tickets. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 08:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) must take cognizance of statements of senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, where they allege that their party was selling election tickets.

“The Election Commission must take cognizance of these corrupt practices and direct the registration of a case under appropriate provisions. AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi chief minister, have been thoroughly exposed, with its senior leaders themselves giving proof of party tickets being sold in 56 constituencies,” claimed SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema. A section of AAP leaders, on Monday, levelled these allegations against their party’s leadership.

“Kejriwal was the first politician, who officially criminalised the election system by openly soliciting bribes,” said Cheema, pointing that it was only on Sunday that the party had distributed pamphlets, asking people to take money from other parties but vote for it. He demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Punjab leader of opposition and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema rubbished these allegations, saying, “The SAD is left with nothing constructive to do other than meddling with the affairs of other parties, particularly the AAP.”

