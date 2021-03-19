Action against PMPML driver, conductor if bus found carrying passengers more than 50% of seating capacity

PUNE Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will now fine drivers and conductors of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), who are operating buses with more than 50 per cent seating capacity.

As per the state government restrictions, public transport buses have to run with 50% of seating capacity.

On Friday HT took a review of some of the major PMPML bus stands across the city and it was found even after strict warnings, several buses were running with full capacity and passengers standing inside the buses. During the morning and evening rush hours, there was a heavy rush of commuters who were seen flouting Covid safety norms.

“We have imposed strict restrictions while travelling in PMPML buses. All the buses have to run with half of their seating capacity. If the norms are flouted, the driver and conductor of the said bus will be penalised,” said Dattatray Zhende, PMPML traffic manager.

Vinay Pirhane a passenger, Swargate stand, said, “It is not right to restrict the number of passengers travelling in PMPML buses. We have already suffered during the lockdown. The common public does not have a choice, but to use public transport buses, as it is affordable and we can reach office on time.”

Another commuter Shashi Joshi said, “I regularly travel by PMPML to office and in the last few days the crowd has reduced, due to fear of infection. Also, PMPML is trying to reduce the number of passengers inside the bus which is good for the safety of commuters.”

While travelling in PMPML bus it is compulsory to wear a face mask, controller and checker are told to monitor the crowd at bus stands, among other rules.