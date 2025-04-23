Sambhal , The local administration in Sambhal district is set to take action against religious structures including a mosque and a portion of a temple encroaching on a Public Works Department road, officials said on Wednesday. Action likely against mosque, portion of temple encroaching on PWD land in Sambhal

Sambhal has been tense since November 24 last year when four people died and several, including police personnel, were injured in clashes between the locals and the administration over the court-ordered survey of the Archaeological Survey of India -protected Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city.

According to officials, the mosque was constructed by encroaching on the PWD road in the Hayatnagar police station area along the Sambhal–Behjoi road.

On the opposite side of the same road, a portion of land was occupied to build part of a temple. A verandah-like structure was also extended onto the road, the officials said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra said a recent land survey revealed the encroachments on both sides of the road.

"The road leading from Sambhal to Hayatnagar belongs to the PWD. During a recent measurement, it was found that a mosque had been constructed on the road itself.

"Similarly, a part of a temple, including a verandah and a well structure, has encroached on the road. We will initiate action to remove these encroachments soon," she said.

Mishra also said unauthorised commercial activity was being conducted on nearby gram sabha land.

"An individual named Uwais had set up a shop without permission. It has now been removed. He has been warned that any future violations will result in punitive action," she added.

She said land officially recorded for a primary school is currently being used to run a madrassa.

"The records show this land is meant for a primary school but no school is present. A madrassa is being operated instead.

"We are examining old records and conducting a detailed investigation. If any irregularities are found, appropriate legal action will be taken," she said.

Locals reportedly claim the mosque and temple have existed for nearly 25 to 30 years.

"Regardless of how long they have been there, if they are on the road, they must be removed to ensure free and safe public movement," the SDM stated.

While the encroachment by the temple is limited to a small verandah area, the entire structure of the mosque is built on approximately one to two biswas of encroached land, she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.