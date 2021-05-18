Active cases drop by almost 50% in 12 days

PUNE There has been a steady decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases in areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

On May 5, there were 39,732 active cases in PMC. On May 17, that number had dropped to 18,440. The number of patients on oxygen support also reduced from 6,634 on May 5 to 5,286 on May 17.

As a result, the availability of oxygenated beds in the city has eased.

“The demand for beds with oxygen has reduced. This can be attributed to the decline in active cases,” said Dr Sanjeev Vavre, assistant health officer, PMC.

Though the demand for oxygen beds has reduced, according to officials, the requirement for beds with ventilator support is still strong.

“The demand for ventilator beds is still there. Patients from rural parts of Pune have contacted me. Though the number of patients has reduced we have started planning and preparing for the third wave. A special ward for paediatric Covid patients will be created at the COEP Jumbo hospital, in anticipation of the third wave,” said Rajendra Muthe, deputy commissioner, PMC.

Dr HK Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital, said that the number of patients from outside Pune getting admitted to the hospital has increased. “There is still high demand for ventilator ICU beds. Mostly, these admissions are of patients from rural Pune, or out of Pune district, like Satara, Karad, Sangli, Daund, amnd Saswad. The oxygen burden has reduced,” said Dr HK Sale.

As per data available on the Pune Division’s Covid dashboard for bed availability, on Tuesday afternoon, 2,662 oxygen beds of the 7,680 allocated Oxygen beds were vacant. Also, 106 ICU beds without ventilators were vacant, whereas only nine ventilator beds were vacant in the Pune city.