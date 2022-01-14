Active Covid-19 cases cross 15,000-mark in Gurugram

The active Covid-19 caseload in Gurugram crossed 15,000-mark on Thursday as the district recorded 3,031 fresh cases with a test positivity rate of 24%, according to the district health bulletin.

Of the total 15,175 active cases, only 112 are hospitalised in the district and the rest are in home isolation, the bulletin shows. On Thursday, 1,109 patients, including one infected with the Omicron variant, also recovered in the district.

The health department on Thursday collected 12,576 samples for testing, which takes the total test numbers to 2,426,433, according to the health department data. The daily test positivity rate increased to 24% on Thursday, which was 21% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a total of 21,157 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the district, including 9,082 first doses, 10,135 second doses and 1,940 precautionary doses. With this, over 4.59 million doses have been administered in the district till now. On Thursday, 2,934 children in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated in the district.