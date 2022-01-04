Active Covid cases cross 1,800 in Gurugram, highest since May 30

With 460 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Gurugram on Monday, the tally of active cases reached 1,827 in the district, according to the bulletin from the district health department.

This is the highest number of active cases in the district in the past seven months. On May 30, Gurugram had 1,727 active cases. As regards to the single-day spike, the district had last reported over 400 cases on May 22 (516).

On Monday, the test positivity rate in the district was a little over 6%, the data showed. Gurugram on Monday also reported five new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the Omicron tally to 39, of which two are active cases, health officials said.

Of the 1,827 active cases, 13 patients are hospitalised in the district and 1,814 are under home isolation. On Monday, 72 patients recovered in the district.

“All five new Omicron patients were fully vaccinated and had travel history from countries such as the US and the UAE. The patients have already recovered but the reports came on Monday. Gurugram has only two active cases of Omicron variant and they are under isolation at a government facility in the district,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

Cases have been increasing in the district for the past one week. Meanwhile, the health department has also increased testing with over 6,000 samples tested on Monday. The district health department was testing 4,000 samples a day in the first two weeks of December. On Monday, 6,840 samples were sent for testing.

The Gurugram’s chief medical officer did not respond to calls for a comment.