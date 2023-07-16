Advocate gets 6k worth e-challan 7 days after his bike was stolen

LUCKNOW In a bizarre sequence of events, an advocate was sent an e-challan for riding his motorbike without a helmet seven days after his two-wheeler was stolen from the premises of the district court (old high court building). Allegedly, the two men who stole his bike were riding it near the near new high court premises without changing its number plate. According to Vikas Yadav, an advocate by profession, an FIR was lodged under IPC section 379 (theft) in this matter on July 7 (Traffic department)

According to Vikas Yadav, an advocate by profession, an FIR was lodged under IPC section 379 (theft) in this matter on July 7. “On July 4, I parked my vehicle at gate no-2 of the (district) court and went inside. When I returned around 5:30 pm, my bike was missing from the spot where I parked. I called Dial 112 and then the police. However, the motorbike could not be found,” he said in the FIR.

He added, “On July 11, I got an e-challan worth ₹6,000 from the traffic department.” As per the copy of the e-challan, seen by HT, the lifters (a rider and a pillion) were riding through a crossing near the new high court in Gomti Nagar in the afternoon without a helmet on. Their footage was captured by the CCTV and thus, the e-challan. The picture of the two accused can also be seen in the e-challan.

When the Wazeerganj police station was contacted (where the FIR is lodged), they said that the matter is being investigated and would be looked into. Details are being collected.

Confirming the lodging of the FIR, Upendra Yadav, investigating officer, said, “I’m aware of the matter and the e-challan. I’m investigating it and the accused will be caught soon.”

Meanwhile, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, ADCP (West), said, “This has come to our notice and we will look into the matter. The accused will be nabbed soon.”