Afghan ambassador visits Patiala

The Afghan ambassador emphasised the opening of trade route between India and Afghanistan; he also said the entire Central Asia will benefit from this
Patiala DC accompanied the Afghan ambassador, Farid Mamundzay, to his meeting with industrialists and traders. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Farid Mamundzay met industrialists and traders in Patiala on Saturday. Deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans accompanied him to the meeting, where Mamundzay advocated the opening of trade route between India and Afghanistan through Pakistan. “The opening of this route will not benefit both the countries, but Central Asia will also gain,” he said.

