Afghan ambassador visits Patiala

Patiala The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Farid Mamundzay met industrialists and traders in Patiala on Saturday. Deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans accompanied him to the meeting, where Mamundzay advocated the opening of trade route between India and Afghanistan through Pakistan. “The opening of this route will not benefit both the countries, but Central Asia will also gain,” he said.

