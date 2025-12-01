Afghan national taken in custody in Varanasi during vehicle check, no passport or visa found

An Afghan national was taken into custody during a vehicle check on Kachwan Road under Mirzamurad police station area of Varanasi late Saturday evening, police said. A card bearing the name Pir Badshah and the date of birth May 31, 1964 was found in his possession. He also had a bag, an Android mobile phone, and ₹ 300 in cash. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Mirzamurad police station in-charge, sub-inspector Pramod Kumar Pandey, said that the man in custody was identified as Pir Badshah and a resident of Kabul, Afghanistan. He was allegedly travelling from Kolkata to Nagpur on a motorcycle bearing a Maharashtra registration number.

Pandey stated that during the security check, when documents such as a visa were requested, the man failed to provide any proof of identity or travel. He did not have a passport or a visa.

According to police, his mobile phone did not have an active recharge and could only receive incoming calls.

Upon receiving information, a joint team of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), and local police arrived at the scene. The agencies are now trying to determine how he arrived in the Kachhawa area of Varanasi without valid documents and what the purpose of his visit was.

According to police sources, the man was taken into custody as he was unable to produce any valid documents required for his visit to India.