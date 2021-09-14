After 30 years, builder sentenced to 1 yr jail by consumer forum for non-delivery of flats

PUNE After 30 years, a builder has been held accountable by the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for failure to deliver possession of two apartments.

The consumer commission on Tuesday sentenced the prominent real estate developer to one year in jail.

Mahendra Chhagpal Karia of Karia Builders has been ordered to undergo simple imprisonment for one year and pay a fine of ₹10,000 by the consumer forum, consisting of president JV Deshmukh, and members Shubhangi Dunakhe and Anil Jawalaker.

Shobha Bhagde and Harish Bhagde from Ganesh peth had booked two flats in the A-wing of the ‘Konark Classic’ society on Bund garden Road for Rs3.5 lakh each in 1990.

Bhagde had moved the consumer forum which in 2001 had ordered the builder give possession of the flats after receiving the balance payment, and to execute the registered sale deed.

There was another option, to refund the paid amount with 9% interest. However, the complainants failed to get possession of the flats although they were ready to pay the outstanding amount.

In 2016, the complainants had moved the consumer commission which again directed the builder to hand over the flats. The builder challenged this order in the Bombay High Court and his plea was rejected.

Considering all the facts, the commission convicted the builder on Tuesday. The builder through his legal counsel, filed a reply stating that he should be given lesser punishment.