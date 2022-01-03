After 5 months, eight in Tihar jail test positive for Covid-19

Two inmates and six jail officers in different sub-jails of Tihar tested positive for Covid-19, prison officers aware of the development said on Monday. These are the first reported cases of the infection after five months, the officers said, adding that the first Covid-19 case inside Tihar was reported in the second week of July 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The variant of the virus that has infected the eight inside Tihar jail now is unclear. Jail officers said no infection has been reported in Rohini and Mandoli jails. The three jail complexes collectively hold around 18,000 prisoners.

“No person is critical. Their health is being monitored round-the-clock. They have been quarantined,” a prison spokesperson said.

Jail officers said that the two inmates were not imprisoned recently. Officials suspect the virus may have entered the prison through an infected prison officer, who may have been asymptomatic.

About 70-100 people arrested for different crimes across the city are brought to the three jails every day. About the same number of prisoners are also released on bail or acquitted.

“Because of the threat of the Omicron variant, we are currently detaining new prisoners in a separate space within the prison complex where they are quarantined for at least a week. This is the same drill we followed during the first three waves of the infection in Delhi,” the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prison officers said that if the infection spreads rapidly in the next few days, they will inform the government and a high court-appointed committee to evaluate if prisoners could again be released for the time being to ensure social distancing inside the jail.

In the last two years, about 5,000 prisoners have been released twice on bail or emergency parole and directed to surrender later. Ensuring social distancing, which is the key to arresting the spread of Covid-19, is a major problem in Delhi jails because the jails hold nearly twice the number of prisoners against their sanctioned capacity. There are nearly 18,000 prisoners against a sanctioned capacity of 10,024 in the three prisons.

Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, the three jails have collectively reported over 600 infections among prisoners and jail staff. Six prisoners also died of the infection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the prisoners who died of Covid-19 was former Bihar gangster turned politician Mohammed Shahabuddin.