After ink attack, BKU demands Z level security for Rakesh Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members will stage protest and hand over memorandum at district headquarters across the state on Tuesday over the incident of ‘ink attack’ on BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru during a press conference on Monday.
State general secretary of BKU Dheeraj Latiyan called an emergency meeting at BKU headquarters in Sisauli at district Muzaffarnagar after the news of ‘ ink attack’ on Tikait flashed in the media.
BKU’s president of Muzaffarnagar Yogesh Sharma said that union’s office-bearers and farmers attended the meeting in which the incident of ink attack on Rakesh Tikait was discussed. Expressing their concern over the incident and threats given to Rajesh Tikait during 13-month long farmer movement, all leaders demanded Z level security for Rakesh Tikait.
“BKU workers and leaders will hand over memorandum at district headquarters to protest against the attack on Rakesh Tikait and demand Z category security for him,” said Sharma.
It was also decided in the meeting that a Sarv Khap Panchayat will be organised in village Soram to decide about the future course of action if government ignored their demand to provide adequate security to Rakesh Tikait.
Three persons threw black ink on Rakesh Tikait during a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday. Angry BKU supporters caught hold of them and thrashed them.
Tikait accused the state government for the incident while also raising question on police for not providing adequate security at the venue.
Angry BKU supporters burnt the effigy of Karnataka government in Charthawal of district Muzaffarnagar. Many farmer organisations and leaders have also condemned the attack on Tikait.
