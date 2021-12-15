After south Bihar, jab list in north Bihar clinic names PM, other celebs

SAHARSA: A week after irregularities in RT-PCR tests were detected in Arwal district in south Bihar, a health centre in north Bihar’s Saharsa district is now under the scanner for irregularities in the vaccination list, officials said.

According to officials, the list of those who got vaccinated at the Nauhatta community health centre (CHC) in Saharsa includes names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, celebrity Rakhi Sawant, Ranu Mandal, Ranveer Kapoor besides Saharsa district magistrate (DM) Kaushal Kumar and Saharsa superintendent of police (SP) Lipi Singh.

Taking strong note of the irregularities, Saharsa civil surgeon (CS) Awadhesh Kumar directed medical officer of Nauhatta CHC Dr Ramesh Kumar Singh to lodge an FIR against the hired data entry operator of the health centre Akhil Anand under the Disaster Management Act, IT Act and under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“After lodging an FIR, we have started scrutinizing all the lists of both vaccination and RT-PCR tests which have been done,” Kumar said, adding, “Those found guilty will not be spared.”

Terming the mistakes as ‘very serious’, he said that so far over 32 names have surfaced. However, he did not rule out the possibility of more names emerging during the investigation. The civil surgeon said that the data entry operator who was hired at per day salary of ₹450 has been sacked with immediate effect.

The data entry operator, against whom an FIR has been lodged, accused the medical officer of the irregularities. “This has been done at the behest of the medical officer and health manager. I was made a scapegoat as I had complained against medical officer Dr Ramesh Kumar Singh and health manager Raj Kumar Singh to the civil surgeon after they demanded a bribe from me for the sake of continuation of my service.”

Modus operandi

Facing mounting pressure regarding vaccinations or RT-PCR tests, data entry operators, make entries of voter identity cards in place of Aadhaar cards to block the mobile message, said an expert.

“It is quite easy to enter a false name with fake voter ID cards,” said Nitish Bhardwaj, an IT expert. “Ever since Aadhar cards were made optional, it became much easier,” he said, adding, “Voter ID cards are not linked with mobile numbers, and hence there arises no question of identifying the person whose entry is being made.”

During the investigation, it was found that mobile numbers entered were either invalid or inaccessible. “The mobile number used in the name of Prime Minister is of one Rahul whose number is inaccessible,” investigating officials said, adding, “The numbers used for celebrities are invalid.”

Sources within the health department said that facing immense pressure from superiors, juniors commit such glaring mistakes.

Earlier, in south Bihar’s Arwal and Gaya districts, the list of RT-PCR conducted and the persons vaccinated contained the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and actress Priyanka Chopra . An FIR was lodged against the data entry operator, who was later dismissed.