Aghori seer ‘Chhote Dadubut’ draws crowds at Mahakumbh

The world’s largest spiritual fair, set to grace the sacred sands of Sangam from January 13, is already buzzing with activity as Akharas make their grand entry, filling the sprawling tent city with the vibrant presence of seers and mahants. Among them, the spotlight has fallen on Swami Ganga Puri, a 3-foot-8-inch-tall seer from Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, captivating pilgrims and visitors alike. Smallest Sadhu Shri Ganga puri allias Chhote Maharaj (3feet 8inch hight) of Juna Akhara walks at Sangam (HT)

Swami Ganga Puri is around 57 years old and is lovingly called ‘Chhote Dadubut’ by fellow seers. He had taken sanyaas at the age of just 9 and since then has been delving into the esoteric and spiritual practices associated with Aghor Sadhana, a path within the Aghori tradition of Hinduism.

The seer shares that most of his days are spent in cremation sites as required for Aghor Sadhna.

As part of his sadhna, the seer has not taken a proper bath for the last 32 years in quest of the fulfillment of a wish which he keeps close to his heart. “I sponge and keep myself clean. Moreover, it is more important to keep one’s inner self pure than the body, he says.

Though born a dwarf, the seer believes his short height is not his weakness but his strength. “Due to this, people like me and flock to see and get blessed,” he added.

Reluctant to share about his life before he took sanyas or the place where he was born on the grounds that the seerhood initiation ceremony also marks the end and complete break from the past lives and relations, ‘Chhote Dadubut’ does reveal that his mother died as soon as she gave birth to him. Seeing his short stature, his father refused to accept him. His mother’s closest friend, who later came to be known as seer’s Guru Mata, brought him up as Yashoda. The seer walks with a Shivling in one hand and a human bone in the other hand which he calls miraculous.

He however refrains from sharing any more details about the bone as it is used by him in Aghor Sadhna. He said that he does have a diploma in civil engineering but later devoted himself fully to Aghor Sadhna.

Seer Ganga Puri shared that he has come to Prayagraj Mahakumbh for the first time and for this reason, he has not been allotted any camp of his own yet. “I am staying with my fellow seers and would be devoting myself to sadhna for which I am here,” he said.