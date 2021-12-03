Agra family of four attempts suicide, elder daughter survives

The bodies of a couple were found on the office premises of the husband, located in Vanshi Vihar locality of Agra. Their daughters were found in the house, and while the younger died, the elder daughter survived.

Police has recovered a suicide note in which, the husband and wife have claimed that they themselves were committing suicide and no one else should be held responsible for the deaths. Police has sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

The reason behind this extreme step is yet to be made clear and the police is working on the status of the man’s business to ascertain if their financial position could be a reason.

“Yogesh Mishra had his office in Vanshi Vihar locality within the Sikandra police station limits of Agra city. He was engaged in the business of batteries and had an office on the first floor while the ground floor was lying vacant. An employee at the office reached on Friday morning and found both, Yogesh Mishra and his wife Pratichi Mishra lying dead” SSP, Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh, said after inspecting the spot.

“The body of Yogesh Mishra was found hanging while the body of his wife was lying on the ground. A forensic team and dog squad was called up and possible evidence was collected and the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, the SSP said.

“On enquiry, it was found that both daughters of the couple were found lying in their house in Jagdishpura area. The younger daughter had died but the elder was unconscious but alive and was shifted to hospital for treatment,” Singh said.

“A suicide note has been found from the office of Mishra and signed by both husband and wife. The couple took the responsibility of their own for suicide and have urged not to blame anyone for their deaths,” the SSP said.

The incident has shocked the city and the police is now relying on the post-mortem examination report and clues to be obtained from the daughter under treatment.

It appears that Yogesh Mishra had planned the deaths and might have given some poisonous substance to all three, including his wife and two daughters and then hanged himself in office. However, the elder daughter survived.