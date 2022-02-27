Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Agra: Man gets life sentence for raping minor girl

Special judge (POCSO court) Kuldeep Kumar announced the punishment for the accused who raped the minor girl on June 12, 2016
Man gets life sentence in Agra (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Agra A local court here on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of raping a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of 50,000 on him.

Additional district government counsel (ADGC) Subhash Giri informed that special judge (POCSO court) Kuldeep Kumar announced the punishment for the accused, who raped the minor girl on June 12, 2016. The accused, Santosh Kumar, was a close relative of the girl.

According to the ADGC, the parent of the rape victim had allowed the accused, who was the uncle (mausa) of the girl, to take her along for taking care of his ailing wife.

“The accused raped and physically tortured the minor girl, and told her parent that she had fallen from the roof and got injured in the incident. However, the victim girl alleged rape by the accused, and the matter was reported to the police. On Friday, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment,” the counsel stated.

