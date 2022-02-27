Agra: Man gets life sentence for raping minor girl
Agra A local court here on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of raping a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him.
Additional district government counsel (ADGC) Subhash Giri informed that special judge (POCSO court) Kuldeep Kumar announced the punishment for the accused, who raped the minor girl on June 12, 2016. The accused, Santosh Kumar, was a close relative of the girl.
According to the ADGC, the parent of the rape victim had allowed the accused, who was the uncle (mausa) of the girl, to take her along for taking care of his ailing wife.
“The accused raped and physically tortured the minor girl, and told her parent that she had fallen from the roof and got injured in the incident. However, the victim girl alleged rape by the accused, and the matter was reported to the police. On Friday, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment,” the counsel stated.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.