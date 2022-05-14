Agra metro depot construction in full swing: UPMRC

Work on building a world-class metro rail depot inside 15th Battalion PAC premises for the operations and upkeep of metro trains is in full swing. The target is to have seven high technology machines installed in the depot, which will enhance the maintenance and upkeep of the trains, claimed the officials of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) undertaking the Agra Metro Rail Project.

“During the operations, the metro train stops at frequent intervals at multiple stations in the entire day of its run. This causes friction in the wheels of the trains, causing wear and tear. Pit Wheel Lathe is a machine designed for the upkeep of the vehicles of the metro trains. It looks after the shape and size of the vehicles, whether there is any change in it and if at all any fault is found, it is rectified with the help of the machine,” stated the statement issued by the public relations office of UPMRC.

“After Pit Wheel Lathe, the remaining machines will also be installed on the depot premises. These include fully Automatic CNC Under Floor Pit Wheel Lathe Machine (for rail wheel turning), fully Automatic Synchronized Pit Jack Machine (for lifting and lowering of coaches for maintenance),” stated the press statement.

“Other machines include fully Automatic Synchronized Mobile Jack (Having the same function as of Pit Jack Machine but can be moved from one place to another), Bogie Turn Table (for shifting bogies from one track to the other track), Automatic Train Washing Plant, Electric Bogie Shunter (for shunting of Metro trains from one track to another), Re-railing & Rescue Vehicle (In case of Metro coach derails on mainline or in the depot,” stated the press statement.

The UPMRC press statement further said the casting for the first curved U-girder has begun in Bamrauli Katara situated casting yard. The curved U-Girder is approximately 23 meters in length. There happens to be a slight curve in between the mainline and the depot line, hence a curved U-Girder will be used for the same purpose.

There will be two corridors in Agra Metro Rail Project, informed officials. The first corridor of the Agra Metro Rail project is from Taj East Gate to Sikandara, while the second corridor runs from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar. The total length of the metro network will be approximately 29km.

Recently deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had visited the site of the Metro Rail project and was hopeful that soon it would be in a position to serve the Agra residents.