Agra metro depot construction in full swing: UPMRC
Work on building a world-class metro rail depot inside 15th Battalion PAC premises for the operations and upkeep of metro trains is in full swing. The target is to have seven high technology machines installed in the depot, which will enhance the maintenance and upkeep of the trains, claimed the officials of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) undertaking the Agra Metro Rail Project.
“During the operations, the metro train stops at frequent intervals at multiple stations in the entire day of its run. This causes friction in the wheels of the trains, causing wear and tear. Pit Wheel Lathe is a machine designed for the upkeep of the vehicles of the metro trains. It looks after the shape and size of the vehicles, whether there is any change in it and if at all any fault is found, it is rectified with the help of the machine,” stated the statement issued by the public relations office of UPMRC.
“After Pit Wheel Lathe, the remaining machines will also be installed on the depot premises. These include fully Automatic CNC Under Floor Pit Wheel Lathe Machine (for rail wheel turning), fully Automatic Synchronized Pit Jack Machine (for lifting and lowering of coaches for maintenance),” stated the press statement.
“Other machines include fully Automatic Synchronized Mobile Jack (Having the same function as of Pit Jack Machine but can be moved from one place to another), Bogie Turn Table (for shifting bogies from one track to the other track), Automatic Train Washing Plant, Electric Bogie Shunter (for shunting of Metro trains from one track to another), Re-railing & Rescue Vehicle (In case of Metro coach derails on mainline or in the depot,” stated the press statement.
The UPMRC press statement further said the casting for the first curved U-girder has begun in Bamrauli Katara situated casting yard. The curved U-Girder is approximately 23 meters in length. There happens to be a slight curve in between the mainline and the depot line, hence a curved U-Girder will be used for the same purpose.
There will be two corridors in Agra Metro Rail Project, informed officials. The first corridor of the Agra Metro Rail project is from Taj East Gate to Sikandara, while the second corridor runs from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar. The total length of the metro network will be approximately 29km.
Recently deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had visited the site of the Metro Rail project and was hopeful that soon it would be in a position to serve the Agra residents.
-
Bits n Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
BLive multi-brand EV experience store launched at Tilak road Multi-brand EV platform, BLive, opened its first EV experience store at Tilak Road in Pune. Abhishek Tilgulkar of Tilgulkar Industries Pvt Ltd, store partner for BLive said, “By partnering with Blive, we aim to be the complete electric two-wheeler pitstop where Puneites can buy an electric two-wheeler that fits their needs, style and budget.”
-
Thane special POCSO court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping, impregnating daughter in 2017
The Thane Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, on Friday, has convicted a 45-year-old man for raping his 13-year-old daughter and impregnating her in 2017. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The case was registered with APMC police and the convict was arrested on December 27, 2017 after his wife registered a complaint against him. The convict and his wife, both labourers, stayed at Kopri village along with their daughter.
-
Role of women in wildlife conservation discussed at AMU
Renowned naturalist and former chairman of department of wildlife sciences, AMU, Dr Asad Rafi Rahmani highlighted the role of women in wildlife conservation and shared stories of initiatives taken by the women in India in this field. Rahmani added that Jamal Ara of Bihar was the first female ornithologist in India who contributed in over 50 scientific papers on birds.
-
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Mumbai The Agripada police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl. Police officials said that the girl had come out of her home to buy ice cream when the accused lured her, took her to a building and sexually assaulted her. The eight-year-old girl, who lives with her grandmother in the Agripada area, had come out of her building on Friday evening to buy ice cream.
-
Unknown person booked for an attempt to dupe Sena MLA of ₹78L
Mumbai: An unidentified person has been booked by the Kalachowki police for an alleged attempt to dupe Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary from Sewri constituency. The accused tried to transfer ₹78 lakh from the Sena leader's bank account by using a bogus cheque with his forged signature. A resident of Parel, Chaudhary, has a savings account in the Union Bank of India's Lalbaug branch, where his salary is credited.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics