Agra Metro Rail Project awarded Platinum rating

All stations of Agra Metro Rail Project on the priority corridor (Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar) were awarded with IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Platinum Rating under the Green Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS) category, claimed officials of UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC). Agra Metro Rail Project (HT File)

“Agra Metro is dedicated to preserve the environment and surroundings of the city and it has taken every possible step towards environment conservation,” stated the press statement issued by public relations office of UPMRC.

Sushil Kumar, managing director, UP Metro Rail, stated, “Receiving the IGBC Platinum Rating reaffirms our commitment to creating environment-friendly and energy-efficient transit hubs in Agra. The Agra Metro stations set a new standard for sustainable urban development.”

Agra Metro Rail Project has been already awarded with ISO 14001(for Environment Management) and ISO 45001(Safety Management). United Registrar of Systems, Noida affiliated with UKAS, United Kingdom recommends Agra metro rail project for fulfilling all the standard requirements with respect to ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, claimed official.

The press statement highlighted certain measures taken at Agra Metro Rail project including those for saving water and rainwater harvesting and once the project is complete, the water conservation capacity by recharge pits are likely to go upto 20 lakh litres.

“Installation of 1,000 kWp of solar PV to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources and promote renewable energy generation is being implemented soon; Geen Landscaping through planting of over 250 trees in the surrounding areas of the stations to enhance biodiversity and contribute to the city’s green cover,” stated press statement.

Officials also boosted energy-efficient lighting through installation of 100% LED lights to reduce energy consumption and promote sustainability. Saving more than 40% of water through ultra-efficient water fixtures, rainwater harvesting systems, and viaduct-level rainwater capture was another step.