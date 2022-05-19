Agra Metro team to transplant trees near Taj Mahal

Taking a step towards environment conservation, the Agra Metro team has decided to promote transplantation of trees as and wherever possible. It has already obtained the permission of cutting the trees by the apex court.

“These trees are to be transplanted in Shahjahan Garden near Taj Mahal in Agra. Approximately 27 trees are to be transplanted in the premises. The process of transplantation of trees involves digging a circular hole around the tree which is to be transplanted, curing it with a special chemical so as to enable the tree to grow new roots and subsequently uprooting and transplanting the tree to a newer location,” stated the press statement issued by the public relation office of UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC).

“The entire process involves around 15 days. Casia, Papdi (also known as Chilbil), Jacaranda, etc. are some of the many varieties of trees which will soon be transplanted,” claimed officials.

Speaking on the issue, managing director, UPMRCL, Kumar Keshav said, “Saving as many trees as we can has always been the priority of UP Metro. We tried our best to save as many trees as possible in Lucknow and Kanpur Metro projects. The goal is to execute the metro project safely and sustainably.”

“Environment conservation is the need of the hour and Agra Metro Project is also being executed on the same lines. ‘Clean Metro, Green Metro’ has been the mission of UPMRC which will be followed in all metro projects.” he stated.