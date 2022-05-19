Agra Metro team to transplant trees near Taj Mahal
Taking a step towards environment conservation, the Agra Metro team has decided to promote transplantation of trees as and wherever possible. It has already obtained the permission of cutting the trees by the apex court.
“These trees are to be transplanted in Shahjahan Garden near Taj Mahal in Agra. Approximately 27 trees are to be transplanted in the premises. The process of transplantation of trees involves digging a circular hole around the tree which is to be transplanted, curing it with a special chemical so as to enable the tree to grow new roots and subsequently uprooting and transplanting the tree to a newer location,” stated the press statement issued by the public relation office of UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC).
“The entire process involves around 15 days. Casia, Papdi (also known as Chilbil), Jacaranda, etc. are some of the many varieties of trees which will soon be transplanted,” claimed officials.
Speaking on the issue, managing director, UPMRCL, Kumar Keshav said, “Saving as many trees as we can has always been the priority of UP Metro. We tried our best to save as many trees as possible in Lucknow and Kanpur Metro projects. The goal is to execute the metro project safely and sustainably.”
“Environment conservation is the need of the hour and Agra Metro Project is also being executed on the same lines. ‘Clean Metro, Green Metro’ has been the mission of UPMRC which will be followed in all metro projects.” he stated.
-
148 liquor vends auctioned, ₹424 crore collected in Gurugram west
The Haryana government on Wednesday auctioned 148 of the 168 liquor vends in Gurugram west through e-tenders and earned ₹424 crore in the process, an increase of 14.5% on the reserve price, said officials of the excise department. The reserve price is the lowest price at which the department is willing to auction the liquor shop. According to Anirudh Sharma, deputy commissioner of excise and taxation, Gurugram west, the reserve price was ₹37.02 crore.
-
12-year-old boy dies in Noida days after trying to imitate Superman
A 12-year-old boy died in Noida four days after Surjeet, a resident of Parthala village in Noida was recording a video of himself posing as Superman by tying a cloth as a cape around his neck. A resident of Parthala village in Noida, Surjeet, was recording a video of himself imitating the fictional superhero. He died on Tuesday morning at the District Hospital in Sector 30 after taking treatment for three days.
-
Ludhiana: Major fire breaks out at shop in congested market
A major fire broke out at a two-wheeler spare parts shop near Subhani Building Chowk in the old city area on Wednesday morning. As per information, the fire brigade had received an alert at around 7 am and the firefighting operations continued for around two and a half hours. Owner of the shop, Gurdarshan Singh, stated that the neighbours informed him about the fire after they saw smoke emanating from the shop at around 7am.
-
35 acre land cleared of illegal colonies in Bhondsi, Sohna
The enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in six colonies in Sohna and Bhondsi, which is spread over 35 acres of land, and cleared all illegal structures there, said the officials. A complaint was filed on CM Window — a 24X7 toll-free helpline, following which, the officials concerned conducted a survey in Bhondsi and Sohna, said the DTCP officials.
-
Two arrested for illegally selling SIM cards to foreigners in Gurugram
Two men have been arrested by the chief minister's flying squad for allegedly selling pre-activated SIM cards to foreign nationals visiting Gurugram for medical treatment. Police said that the arrested suspects are in Uttar Pradesh and. Mohammad Yarul (28) of Tiranpur, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from near a private hospital in Sector-44 on Tuesday, while Suhail Akhtar (23) of Rohtas, Bihar, was arrested from near the Huda City Centre metro station on Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics