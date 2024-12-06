Agra MP demands opening of Taj till midnight for visitors

To attract more tourists to Agra and ensure their longer stay here, a delegation comprising representatives from various organisations in Agra was in Delhi to meet Union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday. Delegation from Agra meeting union minister for tourism and culure Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Thursday. (Sourced)

The delegation was led by union minister of state for fisheries, dairy, and panchayati raj and MP from Agra Prof SP Singh Baghel.

Baghel had demanded to make provision for illumination of the Taj Mahal during night hours and let it remain open till midnight.

The MP from Agra claimed that the minister was positive about the issue.

Various other issues including light and sound show at Red Fort of Agra, Ram Bagh, Shah Jahan Garden and Mehtab Bagh in Agra were taken up with the union minister. Delegates also highlighted the need for conservation of monuments in Agra.

Leading the delegation, Baghel highlighted that Agra holds unique position in tourism map of the country and is home to Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Sikandra, Itimad-ud-daula beside other numerous structures which are major attraction for tourist coming to Agra.

“Any tourist coming to India makes it a point to visit Agra but unfortunately finds no attraction to stay at night in Agra as all major monuments get closed. Further, Agra has excellent connectivity because of trains like Gatiman, Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Vande Bharat besides road connectivity has further strengthened due to Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. Tourists often prefer to move back from Agra after visiting monuments on the same day,” stated Baghel.

“Taj Mahal opens till midnight only on five nights in a month. Often fog or cloud fades the charm of Taj,” stated Baghel.

“In such a given condition and with modern technology available, entry could be opened round the year for tourists during night hours and illuminated Taj viewing till midnight could be major attraction forcing tourist to stay back in hotels at Agra. This will be a significant step in positive direction for promoting tourism in Agra,” stated Baghel in his letter.

Notably, the Agra MP, SP Singh Baghel had written a letter to UP tourism minister Jaiveer Singh on November 8. The minister had forwarded the letter to union minister for tourism and culture on November 21 raising further hopes for midnight visits to Taj.

Presently, Taj Mahal opens at sunrise and closes at sunset.