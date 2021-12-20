Agra road renamed after VHP leader Ashok Singhal

Agra The ‘Ghatiya Azam Khan Road’ was formally renamed as Sri Ashok Singhal Marg’ after the former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal, who was born in a house located on this road in Agra.

Inaugurating the renamed road on Sunday evening, mayor of Agra, Naveen Jain said, “It is part of the process to change the names of places that are reminiscent of periods of slavery and it will continue.” VHP’s Prant Upadhayaksh Sunil Parashar was also present on the occasion.

Jain had earlier also got the name changed of Mughal Road to Maharaja Agrasen Marg, after the much-respected personality among Vaishya community in Agra. Similarly, the name of Sultanganj Pulia in Agra city was changed as ‘Vikal Chowk’ after the name of former BJP MLA from Agra North, late Satya Prakash Vikal.

“The changing of name is the tribute to late Ashok Singhal, who led the VHP’s agitation for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, in 1984 and now his dream has been fulfilled by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath, who paved the way for construction of the Ram Temple,” said Jain while addressing the gathering on the occasion.

“We got the proposal passed in Nagar Nigam house and name of the road connecting Ghatiya crossing and Agra City station was changed. It will now be known as Shri Ashok Singhal Marg,” said the mayor.