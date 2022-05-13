Ahead of 2023 assembly polls, internal rift erupts within Tripura BJP ally

AGARTALA: With less than a year left for the assembly polls, a rift over the president’s chair within the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has become visible in the state.

Nearly two months after Mewar Kumar Jamatia was elected as the new IPFT president replacing veteran leader NC Debbarma, the latter reconstituted a 53-member committee under his leadership in a recent party meeting and claimed the earlier committee was ‘illegal.’

Debbarma alleged that the committee formed under Jamatia in April was not formed following proper guidelines.

He also said that a few leaders of IPFT are spreading fake information about merging of the party with a regional political party, though he didn’t name the party.

“Our alliance with the BJP will be intact in future too. Moreover, our party will keep its entity and will not get merged with any regional party. Such rumours have been spread by a few leaders within the party and we have identified them. Necessary action will be taken against them, “ said Debbarma.

Terming it as ‘unfortunate’, Mewar Kumar Jamatia said that he would sit with the party’s advisory board and senior leaders of the party to resolve the dispute. “If required, we will go for legal action after our discussion with the leaders,” said Mewar.

In the state conference held in April, Jamatia, who is also the fisheries and tribal welfare minister, replaced octogenarian NC Debbarma who had revived the party keeping the demand of Tipraland, a separate statehood for the indigenous communities, in the forefront since 2009. Earlier, the IPFT was formed in 1997 but it faded away in 2001. The party organised a series of protests under the leadership of Debbarma both in Tripura and Delhi to press for Tipraland.

Debbarma has been facing serious illness for a long time and surrendered his ‘chief’ post, though he would serve as chairman of the party’s advisory committee. He is holding the portfolio of revenue and forest department.

