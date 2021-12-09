Ahead of foggy days, Gurugram traffic police launch drive for a week

kartik.kumar@htlive.com

The traffic police on Wednesday launched a one-week drive against traffic violations such as speeding, wrong-side driving, illegal parking, underage driving, and triple riding that cause the maximum number of accidents when the visibility is low. The purpose of the drive is to check the number of such violations before foggy conditions set in, officials said.

Over 1,500 traffic police personnel will be deputed at 103 points, including Iffco Chowk, Mayfield Garden, Ghata T-point and Rajiv Chowk, said Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

The officials said they expect that the drive would reduce such violations and also bring down the total number of accidents and road fatalities recorded in December and January every year.

“This can result in commuters across the city being cautious before committing any such violation as it could lead to the issuance of fines. We hope the drive will help reduce accidents and road fatalities,” said Tomar.

He further said that after the drive is over on December 15, the traffic police will start a new drive against the violations that were the highest during this drive.

According to the officials, the average monthly number of road fatalities in December and January is nearly double in comparison to the average monthly figures of rest of the year.

Last year, Gurugram recorded 880 road accidents in which 375 people were killed, the traffic police officials said, adding that 236 people have been killed in accidents till August 31 this year. However, the officials did not provide monthly data of road accidents in the district.

As per the five-day weather forecast for the National Capital Region (NCR) by the India Meteorological Department, the region will witness shallow to moderate fog on Thursday morning, and shallow fog during morning hours from Friday till Sunday.

Tomar said that the traffic police have also constituted Fog Action Support Teams (FASTs). Each team constitutes a zonal officer, a constable, two home guards, and two road safety officers.

“The FASTs have been given directions to put reflective tapes on heavy vehicles, cycles, tractors, auto-rickshaws, manually pulled rickshaws, trolleys, and carts, as well as on jersey barriers, concrete bollards, and on any other type of structure which can cause accidents in foggy conditions during December and January. The tapes will help commuters spot such structures and vehicles from a distance,” said Tomar.

Overall, three such teams have been formed for this task, each deputed in traffic police districts of west, east, and highways, the officials said.

In the east district, areas such as Old Gurgaon and newly developed sectors along the Dwarka Expressway come under its jurisdiction, stretches as national highway 48 from Sirhaul toll to Gurugram-Rewari border and the Gurugram section of Sohna Road come under the highways district, and the remaining parts of the city fall in the west district.

