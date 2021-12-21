Ahead of panchayat polls, CM announces house-repair sops for rural Odisha

Rolling out a slew of sops to the electorate ahead of panchayat polls in Odisha, chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced financial assistance of ₹3,000 to every beneficiary of the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana while ₹5000 would be given to people who have been left out the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“In view of the problems being faced by the poor, the state cabinet has taken a historic decision to provide an assistance of ₹3000 to the beneficiaries of Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, Nirman Shramik Pucca Ghar Yojana and Pucca Ghar Yojana (Mining) for house repair. The cabinet has also decided to provide an assistance of ₹5000 for house repair to those who have failed to get a house under the Central housing scheme and are facing difficulties,” said Patnaik.

“A house is an identity of a family and every person dreams of owning a house. Odisha is ravaged by cyclonic storms almost every year, hence, it has become pertinent for people to own a pucca shelter. Biju Babu had dreamt of a proper roof over every head in the state. To fulfil this dream of his, the first cabinet meeting in 2014 took the decision to convert every kutch house into a pucca one. BPGY was a step in this direction,” he said.

Similarly, ₹5000 would be given to families who have applied for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but are yet to be selected. The state government will spend around ₹1444 crore for the sops that would benefit 30 lakh families.

The Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana was launched by the Odisha government in 2014-15 with a view to achieving the objective of converting all the kutcha houses to pucca ones. Like the Pradhan Manti Awas Yojana-Grameen, the beneficiaries of BPGY get ₹1.2 lakh and ₹1-3 lakh for non-Maoist and Maoist-affected areas.

On Tuesday, the state government announced cash assistance of ₹1000 for the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act and the State Food Security Scheme. The state government would spend ₹350 crore for the same. The government also announced raising the scholarship of Divyang students under Banishree Yojana. While Divyang students in classes 1-5 would get ₹400 as a scholarship, those in classes 6-10 would get ₹500.

Panchayat polls are likely to be held in February next year and a determined BJD has pulled out all stops to woo the electorate. Since August it has started distributing Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana smart cards to over 95 lakh families in which the cardholders would get free medical treatment in private hospitals up to ₹5 lakh while the women would get free treatment up to ₹10 lakh.